A cult classic Rob Zombie horror hit, futuristic Ryan Gosling and a critically acclaimed new A24 movie – this week’s Netflix selection of new releases is sure to their subscribers in the mood for binging.

With a reported 213 million reported subscribers worldwide, Netflix are continue to up the ante with their content and have added some crackers this week in May to ensure they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming.

April selection was definitely one of the best of the year so far, with new series of Russian Doll, Better Call Saul and the season finale of Ozark added to the platform, but if the first week in May is anything to go by, we could see an even more popular month for the streaming giant.

So grab that control, settle into your couch and check out the 10 best new releases being added to Netflix this week.

1. Doctor Sleep - May 7 The sequel to the much-loved The Shining book, Doctor Sleep follows the adult life of Danny in this excellent Stephen King adaptation starring Ewan McGregor. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer Photo Sales

2. Hairspray - May 7 Popular Hollywood musical Hairspray will be dancing onto our screens in May, with big names such Zac Efron, Elijah Kelley, Brittany Snow, Amanda Bynes, Nikki Blonsky, and - of course - John Travolta. Photo: Charley Gallay Photo Sales

3. Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man - May 7 Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man is a documentary that follows the meteoric rise of Elon Musk. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris Photo Sales

4. The Pentaverate - Out now The Pentaverate sees comedy icon Mike Myers return in multiple role for this new comedy in multiple roles. It also features icons Jeremy Irons, Keegan-Michael Key and Jennifer Saunders. Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX Photo Sales