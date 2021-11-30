Netflix has a ton of new bingeworthy shows and films coming in December. Photo credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro/Netflix

Best new releases on Netflix: 10 of the latest releases available to stream in December

Streaming service Netflix are adding a host of great films and highly anticipated new TV shows to its platform ahead of the festive season.

By Graham Falk
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:56 am

The festive season is due to begin, and with it, comes a whole host of new bingeworthy films and series to streaming platform Netflix.

There’s never been more choice when it comes to what to watch, from TV shows and documentaries to films and original series.

It’s no wonder Netflix have a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide.

With the festive season peeking around the corner, Netflix’s new additions in December promise to be full of cheer – or incredibly gripping and binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best new shows and films on Netflix this month. In the UK, new shows and films will be available to stream at 8:01am on day of release.

1. Emily in Paris (Season 2) - December 22

Emily in Paris was a Netflix hit when it premiered earlier in the year, and now season two of the show hits our screens this Christmas, as Emily continues her adventures in Paris.

2. Don't Look Up - December 24

The world looks to be coming to an end in Don't Look Up, the hotly anticipated, star studded movie that has no less than Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans and Matthew Perry in its main cast.

3. The Lost Daughter - December 31

The Lost Daughter is the directoral debut from Maggie Gyllenhaal starring Olivia Coleman as a college professor who confronts her unsettling past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy.

4. Voir - December 6

Iconic director David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Social Network) introduces Voir, a docu-series which focuses on "a collection of visual essays for the love of cinema." Sure to be a Netflix smash.

