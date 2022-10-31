News you can trust since 1817
Florence Pugh, Lindsay Lohan and Millie Bobby Brown all stars in new movies coming to Netflix in November. Cr: Netflix

Best New Films On Netflix: 9 of the best new releases movies coming to Netflix UK in November 2022

Here are 9 new films being uploaded to Netflix UK throughout November.

By Graham Falk
59 minutes ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 3:46pm

A much anticipated Netflix sequel, a psychological thriller starring a Hollywood a-lister and a fantasy adventure sure to please the whole family – next month’s Netflix movie selection is making sure we end the year with a bang.

The year didn’t start fruitfully for the streaming giant, with several reports claiming that subscribers had departed the platform for the first time in over a decade but, as the end of the year closes in, the streamer is ending it in a much better place and jam packed with excellent content.

With The Watcher and Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities hitting Netflix in October, Netflix has made a roaring comeback.

However, the best is yet to come, so settle in with a hot drink and check out the 9 best new release films being added to Netflix in November.

1. My Name Is Vendetta - November 30

This Italian crime drama sees two old enemies go to battle as a former mafia enforcer and his feisty daughter plot their revenge on the people who killed his family.

Photo: Netflix

2. Buddy Games - November 1

In this comedy, a group of friends get together to play a wild assortment of bizarre physical and mental challenges.

Photo: Netflix

3. Synchronic - November 10

Two paramedics begin to question reality when they come across several bizarre deaths linked to a new drug with mind-bending effects.

Photo: Netflix

4. henry-cavill-millie-bobby-brown-louis-partridge-enola-holmes-2-1660835080.jpg

Millie Bobby Brown returns for the Enola Holmes sequel as Enola takes on her first official case as a detective.

Photo: Enola Holmes 2 - November 4

