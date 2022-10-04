Best new films on Netflix: 10 of highest rated new release movies on Netflix 2022, as per Rotten Tomatoes reviews
Here are the 10 best new films released on Netflix UK in 2022 – according to highly respected movie review site Rotten Tomatoes.
Netflix had a difficult start to the year, with reports the streamers had lost subscribers for the first time since 2012.
Despite that knock though, the streaming platform came back roaring by releasing a number of critically acclaimed films, series and shocking documentaries.
If anything, 2022 proved to be the year when Netflix got its mojo back.
Netflix Best True Crime: 10 of highest rated shows on Netflix 2022 as per Rotten Tomatoes - including Dahmer Here are the 15 highest rated TV shows released on Netflix in 2022
Some exhilarating new dramas, spooky horrors and laugh out loud comedies have launched on the streamer this year as Hollywood A-listers, such as Adam Sandler, continued to star in the latest Netflix exclusive features.
So, if you’re tired of scrolling and need to know which new release on Netflix you should watch, take a look at this handy list to help you decide.