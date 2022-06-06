A forbidden love between a vampire and a vampire hunter, a real return to form for comedian Adam Sandler and a shocking true crime documentary surrounding Warren Jeffs and the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day – this week’s Netflix new releases are really turning up the heat this summer.

Still the number one in streaming entertainment, Netflix are reported to have lost subscribers for the first time in a decade this year, but are fighting back with some incredible new content that is sure to satisfy and delight those that are sticking with them.

Netflix’s new additions this week in June look jam packed with original ideas, gripping suspense and feel good factor.

So, without further ado, here are 8 of the best new movies and TV series that are being added to Netflix the week commencing June 6.

1. Hustle - June 10 Adam Sandler returns as a down-on-his-luck NBA basketball scout in Hustle. Its been given a huge thumbs up by film critics, who have hailed Sandler's performance.

2. Intimacy - June 10 Intimacy follows a rising politician's career as is it threatened after a recorded video of her sex life is leaked to the public

3. First Kill - June 10 Highly anticipated new Netflix supernatural drama First Kill sees two women - one a vampire, the other a vampire hunter - as they develop a taste for forbidden love.

4. Trees Of Peace - June 10 Ranked at 8.7 on IMdB, Trees Of Peace follows four women who forge an unbreakable sisterhood when trapped during the genocide in Rwanda.