Best Netflix TV series 2002: Which TV show soundtracks were most streamed on Spotify?

Streaming service Netflix has long been known for carving out a host of critically acclaimed hit TV shows since its inception in 2010. With a jam packed service, full of bingeable and exclusive shows, the subscription service has become the essential for television addicts over the last decade.

However, would any smash hit series be complete without a killer soundtrack to boot?

With popular series such as Stranger Things and Bridgerton offering soundtrack that encapsulate the feel of their shows, many viewers have turned into listeners by tuning into their favourite series soundtrack via Spotify.

After compiling a list of popular Netflix series, Nodepositdaddy.com took to Spotify to uncover the total number of streams per soundtrack for every album.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 most popular soundtracks from Netflix’s shows.

1. 13 Reasons Why 13 Reasons Why - a series would prompted much debate on social media - is the most streamed Netflix soundtrack with an astonishing 5,895,166,129 streams. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Stranger Things Stranger Things is one of Netflix's most successful shows, with its opening three seasons building up an army of fans. The 80s themed series has a brilliant, nostalgia themed soundtrack too, and has been streamed over four billion times on Spotify. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. Peaky Blinders One of British TV's biggest hits in recent years, Peaky Blinders has a great soundtrack which features the likes of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds and Arctic Monkeys. Its been streamed over 1.7 billion times. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Orange Is The New Black Orange Is The New Black has a hugely successful run of seven seasons between 2013 and 2019. The soundtrack was a hit too, with a theme tune sang by Regina Spektor leading to it to be streamed almost 500 million times. Photo: JoJo Whilden Photo Sales