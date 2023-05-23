Best Netflix Series Ever: 13 of the most highly rated Netflix TV sitcoms ever made - as per Rotten Tomatoes
Since televisions first became a household essential, sitcoms have been staple of any TV diet for audiences.
With the introduction of streaming over a decade ago, sitcoms have developed into becoming one of the best bingeable ways to watch TV, with a variation of the greatest small screen hits finding a home across streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+.
And you would be hard pushed to find someone who didn’t feel like Netflix were the streaming king of original sitcoms thanks to its dominance since their introduction to the world in the late 90s.
There’s so much to choose from, it can become a little bit of a challenge finding that perfect series though so we took to highly respected film and TV review site Rotten Tomatoes to discuss which Netflix produced sitcoms are the highest rated.