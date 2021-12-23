January can feel like a slow month, but streaming giant Netflix is ensuring we have plenty to look forward to by adding a host of stone cold classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s next month, starring the likes of A-listers Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt.

There’s never been more choice when it comes to what to watch, from TV shows and documentaries to films and original series, and it’s a big reason Netflix have a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide.

With the new year season peeking around the corner, Netflix’s new additions in January 2022 promise to be full of action and entertainment – and are, most importantly, binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best films that are being added to Netflix next month.

In the UK, new shows and films will be available to stream at 8:01am on day of release.

1. Terminator 2: Judgment Day - January 1 "I'll be back...on Netflix in 2022" - Okay, so it's not quite direct quote, but Terminator 2: Judgment Day, seen as one of the best sequels ever, is on the streaming service next month. Photo: StudioCanal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

2. Girl, Interrupted - January 1 Award winning 90s film Girl, Interrupted stars Angelina Jolie and Wynona Ryder, and follows an adolescent girl who is hospitalised for her depression and borderline personality disorder. Photo: Suzanne Tenner/Columbia Tristar/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

3. 300 - January 1 "This is Sparta!" - 300, an epic historical action film based on the 1998 comic series of the same name by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley, stars Scottish star Gerard Butler. Photo: Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

4. I Know What You Did Last Summer - January 1 I Know What You Did Last Summer is a stone cold late 90s teen horror classic starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock Photo Sales