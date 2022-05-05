Has your scrolling button been worn out? Need a helping hand to choose the perfect movie?

It has been a monumental year for streaming giant Netflix, and they were even nominated for Oscar for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards.

With millions of subscribers, streaming giant Netflix become the undisputed media hub of the film and TV world.

While Netflix has been extremely popular for near on a decade now, the value of being able to stream hundreds of content at the touch of a button became all the more important when the world was plunged into lockdown at the beginning of the year, which saw the bulk of the globe stuck behind closed doors.

However, with such a bulk of choice, it can become difficult to decide what to watch next.

But don’t worry, we’ve put together a list of the 10 highest rated Netflix movies from the last 12 months by using ratings from well respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. The Power Of The Dog British actor Benedict Cumberbach takes on the role of rancher Phil Burbank - a man who inspires fear and awe in those around him. Rotten Tomatoes ranks this at an impressive 95%.

2. Passing Rebecca Hall makes an impressive directorial debut with Passing, which Rotten Tomatoes ranks at 90%. Set in 1920s New York, a woman finds her world upended when she is reintroduced to a former friend.

3. The Fear Street Trilogy The Fear Street Trilogy has been a huge hit for Netflix, with all three movies ranked in the high 80s by Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best horrors on the streaming service.

4. My Octopus Teacher Released earlier in the year, My Octopus Teacher is a heartwarming story which shows the bond between human and animal at its best. A 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is evidence of its quality storytelling.