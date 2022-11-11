News you can trust since 1817
These 18 horror movies are sure to make you jump - and check under your bed for monsters. Cr: Getty Images/Getty Images/Netflix

Best Netflix Horror Movies 2022: 18 of the most highly rated horror films to stream on Netflix UK - ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

These 18 Netflix horror movies are guaranteed to hit the sweet sport for horror fans.

By Graham Falk
36 minutes ago

Halloween may be over – the but the horror fun does not have to stop!

Here are 10 of the best horror movies on Netflix that don't rely on jump scares

With streaming services becoming more and more prevalent, the selection of horror movies viewers now have available at the touch of a button are bigger and better than ever before. However, choosing the right films can be a task in itself.

So, without further ado, take a look at the 18 highest rank horror movies currently streaming on Netflix UK, as rated by highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Death Note - 100%

Loosely adapted from the popular manga series, the 2017 film Death Note has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. Creep 2 - 100%

This 100% rated sequel follows a video artist on the lookout for shocking stories as she makes a grave mistake when she bumps into a serial killer in a cabin.

3. His House - 100%

A refugee couple and their family escape from war-torn South Sudan, but struggle to adapt to their new life in England due to an evil presence that is determined to wreak havoc.

4. Halloween - 96%

The original John Carpenter classic. Its got Michael Myers, the mask, Laurie Strode. Need we say more?

