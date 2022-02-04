After a horrendous 18 months of cancelled tours and coronavirus interrupted stand-up shows, many comedians used the medium of television when it came to testing out new material.
However, streaming giant Netflix were well ahead of the game and didn’t need a pandemic to give its audience some of the finest quality stand up, producing a host of top sets from acclaimed stand-ups who have opted to film their sets live for the streaming giant.
A quick flick through the comedy section of your Netflix list is sure to give you mountains of choice when it comes to stand-up comedy, but which shows have been received the best?
While comedy is entirely subjective, we decided to take a look through highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which Netflix stand-up specials are ranked the highest.