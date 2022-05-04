Netflix have added a ton of great new movies to their platform in May. Cr: Getty Images/Netflix

The streaming giant will upload a whole host of great new movies in May. Here is our pick of the 10 best movies added this month.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 1:16 pm

It may have been an uncertain beginning to 2022 for Netflix, however, you can not knock their list of content that has been added since the new year.

The likes of Hollywood royalty Ryan Gosling and horror icon Rob Zombie will see a selection of their hit movies on the subscription service this month, alongside a whole load of new and exclusive content that we have come to expect from Netflix.

Netflix’s new additions in May 2022 promise to be full of romance, intrigue, horror and entertainment – and are, most importantly, binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best films that are being added to Netflix in March.

1. Blade Runner 2049 - out now

Ryan Gosling stars in the long-awaited sequel to Blade Runner, which sees Harrison Ford reprise his role from the 1980s original.

2. 3 From Hell - out now

Rob Zombie hit 3 From Hell sees actors Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley and the late great Sid Haig return for the third and final film in the Firefly trilogy.

3. The Souvenir - May 3

Released just this year, The Souvenir finds its way to Netflix in May. Highly rated, it ranked at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. Doctor Sleep - May 7

Ewan McGregor stars in the lead role for the Stephen King adaptation Doctor Sleep, which is a direct sequel to his book The Shining.

