Whether you love the amped up cringe factor of a romcom, or simply a good old romantic tearjerker, there’s no denying romcoms have become a staple of modern cinema, with film fans increasingly fond of a good romance on the big screen.
However, which side of the divide streaming giant Netflix sits couldn’t be more obvious, with the subscription platform absolutely jam-packed with some of the latest – and greatest – rom-coms out there.
So whether you’re topping up red wine and getting ready settle on the couch with your loved one, or lamenting the commercialisation of Valentine's Day, why not check out the best 10 romantic comedies available on Netflix UK, as ranked by popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes?
Ozark season 4: Part 2 release date, why popular Netflix TV series is split into two, what to expect