Badly hit by the pandemic, a host of highly anticipated films were pushed back for 18 months – or longer – with cinema goers unable to enter the film theatre and see the red velvet curtain open owing to Covid-19.
1. No Time To Die
No Time To Die was, perhaps unsurprisingly, the highest grossing movie of 2021, with 007's first three weeks at the Box Office racking up more than £66 million.
Photo: MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock
2. Dune
Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' was one of the biggest hits of the year, with Hollywood A-lister Timothee Chalamet in the lead role, it grossed reportedly close to £22 million at the Box Office.
Photo: Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock
3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a huge hit with Marvel fans, who packed out the cinema on it's release.
Photo: Walt Disney Studios/Moviestore/Shutterstock
4. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
One of the first movies to hit cinemas after the pandemic, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway was well received by families who flocked to see the sequel in its first week.
Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing/Moviestore/Shutterstock