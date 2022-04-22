The way in which audiences have digested their content has changed immeasurably over the last decaces, with a move to subscription streaming culminating in a reported 237 million Netflix subscribers worldwide.
And with a number of exclusive - and critically acclaimed – TV shows and movies available, it is perhaps no surprise.
Best movies on Netflix 2022: 10 of the most highly rated films on Netflix UK, as per Rotten Tomatoes Best series on Netflix 2022: The 10 most highly rated TV series on Netflix UK, as per Rotten Tomatoes
One area the platform has excelled in is its quality of LGBT+ films, shows and documentaries, with a fabulous variety of queer, trans, bisexual, lesbian, and gay content available on the streaming service.
However, with so many LGBTq+ content available on Netflix, it can be a little hard to know where to start – so to save you scrolling all night long, we’ve pieced together a rundown of the best LGBT+ content on the platform, with a little help from film review site Rotten Tomatoes.
Here are 10 of the highest rated pieces of LGBT+ content on Netflix right now.