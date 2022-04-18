Such is the abundance of choice on streaming platform Netflix, you can spend most of your night scrolling in order to find that perfect film to fit the mood.
However, based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean movies may be the key to stop the scrolling and help you choose which feature you tune into next.
A host of cult classics films have been borne out of Korea, with cinematic masterpieces such as Oldboy and Train To Busan coming from the mind of Korean directors like Park Chan-wook and Yeon Sang-ho.
And there can be no doubt that interest in the treasure trove of Korean cinema grew even further when Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite scooped the Academy Award for Best Film back in 2020.
Admittedly, if you’re looking to delve even further into the wonder of Korean film, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for with Netflix storing a list of great movies.
But fear not, we’ve taken a deep dive into respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which films rank the highest so you don’t have to.
So, without further ado, here are the top 10 most highly rated Korean movies currently streaming on Netflix.