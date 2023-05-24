All Sections
Here are the 25 best Korean dramas currently streaming on Netflix UK. Cr: Netflix

Best Korean drama series on Netflix 2023: 25 of the most highly rated K dramas on Netflix UK - including Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Here are 25 of the most highly ranked Korean drama TV series – or K-dramas - are the best series to stream on Netflix UK. From Black Knight to Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.
By Graham Falk
Published 15th Mar 2022, 15:50 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:03 BST

Working out what your latest Netflix obsession can be a bit of a dilemma – so much great content and such little time.

However, those who have delved into the the world of Korean drama TV series have been delighted with what they’ve found, with the streaming giant offering a hugely impressive collection of K-drama series in their catalogue.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean dramas may just be the way to go when it comes to finding your next binge-athon.

Alongside their numerous zombie hits, the streaming platform has found huge success in bringing a horde of Korean content to the attention of their subscribers, with the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound proving to be some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed TV shows every made.

Though, with a list of k-dramas as long as you’re arm, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for, but fear not, as we took a deep dive in respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, to see which shows rank the highest.

Here are 25 of the most highly rated K-dramas currently streaming on Netflix.

When an ex-con is released from prison, him and his two friends attempt to make their ambitious dreams for their street bar a reality. Starring Kim Da-mi, Itaewon Class have been given a whopping 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

My Name sees a revenge-driven woman put her trust in a powerful crime boss following the murder of her father. Ranked at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. One of the best Korean drama series of all time, this is a must watch for any newcomer or experienced K-drama fan.

In an era when teen dreams seem too far out of reach, a young fencer follows her heart and meets a man who is determined to rebuild his life. Written by Kwon do-eun, Twenty One Twenty Five is one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history. If you're looking for something with a big heart and a feel good tale, this is the series for you.

The Glory tells the story of a young woman who takes up the position of a teacher as a part of an elaborate scheme in order to get revenge on the people who made high school a hellscape for her. The series is written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho, with part two of the series released just last month.

