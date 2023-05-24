Best Korean drama series on Netflix 2023: 25 of the most highly rated K dramas on Netflix UK - including Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Working out what your latest Netflix obsession can be a bit of a dilemma – so much great content and such little time.
However, those who have delved into the the world of Korean drama TV series have been delighted with what they’ve found, with the streaming giant offering a hugely impressive collection of K-drama series in their catalogue.
Best Netflix Series Ever: 13 of the most highly rated Netflix TV sitcoms ever made - as per Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix Best Korean Films: Here are 10 of the highest rated Korean movies to stream on Netflix - including Kill Boksoon
Based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean dramas may just be the way to go when it comes to finding your next binge-athon.
Alongside their numerous zombie hits, the streaming platform has found huge success in bringing a horde of Korean content to the attention of their subscribers, with the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound proving to be some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed TV shows every made.
Though, with a list of k-dramas as long as you’re arm, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for, but fear not, as we took a deep dive in respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, to see which shows rank the highest.