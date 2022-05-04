Hellbound is just one of many successful Netflix k-dramas. Photo credit: Netflix.

Best Korean drama series on Netflix: 10 of the most highly rated K-Drama shows on Netflix UK, via Rotten Tomatoes reviews - featuring Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 📺

These are the 10 most highly rated Korean TV shows – or K-dramas - currently streaming on Netflix UK.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:14 pm

Need a new Netflix obsession? Understandably, with such an abundance of choice it can result in lots of scrolling.

However, based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean dramas may just be the way to go when it comes to finding your next binge-athon.

The Scotsman film podcast: The Northman reviewed, Nicolas Cage’s latest hit and Colin Firth’s bizarre love hexagon

Alongside their numerous zombie hits, the streaming platform has found huge success in bringing a horde of Korean content to the attention of their subscribers, with the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound proving to be some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed TV shows every made.

Though, with a list of k-dramas as long as you’re arm, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for, but fear not, as we took a deep dive in respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, to see which shows rank the highest.

Here are the top 10 most highly rated K-dramas currently streaming on Netflix.

Best Netflix series 2022: Here are the 10 most watched TV series on Netflix UK from the last 12 months

1. My Name

My Name sees a revenge-driven woman put her trust in a powerful crime boss following the murder of her father. Ranked at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

2. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a feel-good series which follows a dentist as she moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman intent on helping his neighbours.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

3. Hellbound

The critically acclaimed Hellbound sees otherworldly beings deliver condemnations, and send individuals to hell.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

4. Move To Heaven

A youngster who is diagnosed with Aspergers and his uncle work as trauma cleaners who clear out the possessions of dead people. The series follows the stories they find in the possessions left behind.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
NetflixScotsman
Next Page
Page 1 of 3