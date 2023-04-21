Best K-drama films on Netflix 2023: 10 of the most highly rated Korean drama movies on Netflix UK
These are the 10 most highly rated Korean movies – or K-movies – of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes reviews.
While many point to Hollywood as the home of cinema, there’s many film goers who will argue that Korea has been producing far superior movies for decades.
And the argument most certainly has a tone of weight. A host of cult classic films have been borne out of the region, with cinematic masterpieces such as Oldboy and Train To Busan coming from the mind of iconic Korean directors like Park Chan-wook and Yeon Sang-ho.
Let’s not forget the triumph that was Parasite either, with the Bong Joon-ho film taking home an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020.
It is really no surprise many are looking to delve even further into the wonder of Korean cinema, such is their extensive list of great movies.
Well, luckily for you we’ve taken a deep dive into respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which films streaming on Netflix rank the highest so you don’t have to.
Here are the top 10 most highly rated Korean films you can stream on Netflix UK.