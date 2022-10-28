Best Horror On Netflix 2022: The Midnight Club and 7 more scary TV series on Netflix UK - ranked by jump scares
Here are 8 Netflix TV series are sure to terrify and delight audiences in equal measure this Halloween.
Spooky season is almost here, with Halloween now under two weeks away – and Netflix have already loaded up their platform with a host of terrifying horror TV series that are guaranteed to induce goosebumps this October!
Horror have been a staple of the entertainment business for decades now, and while horror comes in different shapes and sizes, the adrenaline that comes with a jump scare is almost unparalleled.
One of the most effective and terrifying effects of a horror, the ‘jump scare’ has notoriously spooked audiences for almost a century – as many will attest that to!
However, if you’re wanting to ensure you and your household don’t waste time on a movie that doesn’t scare in the right way, using website Where’s The Jump?, we’ve put together a list of the scariest movies on Netflix UK this Halloween, using ‘jump scare per movie’ as our main metric.