His House is one of Netflix's many highly rated horrors (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Best horror on Netflix 2022: 10 of best horror movies on Netflix UK, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Check out the 10 scariest films currently on Netflix.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 5:37 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 8:56 am

Netflix’s content has been excellent so far in 2022, despite reportedly losing subscribers for the first time in over a decade with a series of top films launched on the platform in the new year.

If you’re a genre fan, especially horror, you’re in luck: there are a host of some incredible scary films currently streaming on the site.

Whether you’re looking for flesh-tearing zombies, spooky ghost tales or unbridled horror suspense, Netflix has it all, with a list of highly rated movies sure to scare the living daylights out of you.

Don’t waste any time scrolling through Netflix menus – take a look at our list of some the highest rated horrors now streaming on Netflix, based on ratings from popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. His House

Rated at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, His House is a huge hit with horror fans.

Photo: Aidan Monaghan/NETFLIX

2. The Babysitter

Some say dark comedy, others call it gore. The Babysitter is not for the faint of heart, stabbing, shooting and even by a fireplace poker run all the way through someone's head. Eeek.

Photo: Tony Rivetti Jr., SMPSP

3. The Old Ways

A clever demonic possession film with a solid amount of depth to it. The Old Ways is ranked at 95%.

Photo: Netflix

4. Under The Shadow

Under The Shadow is a horror movie with a social conscience. Chilling and thought provoking, it's rated at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Photo: Netflix

