These 15 films are certain to give you the chills. Cr: Netflix.

Best Horror Movies On Netflix UK: 16 of the most highly rated horror films to stream - including A Quiet Place Part II

These are 16 of most terrifying and scary horror films you should stream on Netflix UK in 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:11 BST

One of the most passionate and dedicated fan-base in genre cinema is horror like horror – and with streaming giant Netflix having such a strong and brilliant collection of classic and more recent scary films, it can sometimes be hard to know which one to tune into.

What's on Netflix UK in April: 9 of the best new TV series on Netflix in April

A number of horror classics currently litter the streamer, with Hannibal, Dawn Of The Dead and even a 2022 remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre all available to tune into. But is there a hidden gem that you may have scrolled past without noticing?

We wanted to know what would be the best horror films to watch on Netflix tonight, so we took the advice of the highly rated film review site IMDb to see which 16 horror flicks are rated highest by them.

Here's how you can see "the scariest horror ever made" Skinamarink

Dare you watch them all?

Winner of Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, Get Out was nominated in four categories despite being horrors being so often overlooked by the Academy. A masterpiece from Jordan Peele.

1. Get Out (2017) - 7.7

Horror remakes of classics are generally not well received but 2005's remake of the zombie classic Dawn Of The Dead is one of the best ever made.

2. Dawn Of The Dead (2005) - 7.3

Tim Burton's supernatural horror stars both Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci as a police detective is sent from New York to investigate a series of murders committed by a supposed Headless Horseman.

3. Sleepy Hollow (1999) - 7.3

The sequel to the excellent A Quiet Place stars Emily Blunt as she attempts to guide her family through a world overrun with monsters that are drawn to sound - and kill when they hear it.

4. A Quiet Place Part II (2020) - 7.2

