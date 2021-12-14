Ever since George A. Romero’s 1968 hit ‘Night of the Living Dead’ brought the dead back to life in the shape of the flesh eating, brain munching, chaos causing corpse, horror fans have been obsessed with the creature we’ve come to know - the zombie.
And while zombie horror have been around since the 1930s, our idea of what constitutes a modern day living dead flick has included gore, guts and a host of horror hits that pit the living against the undead.
From the moment Johnny uttered those fatal words “they’re coming to get you, Barbara” before seeing a host of his glamorous Hollywood co-stars be torn limb from limb, the horror world has never quite been the same.
