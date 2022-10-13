News you can trust since 1817
Best films on Netflix UK: Here are the 10 best movies released on Netflix UK this year

Here are the 10 movies ranked as the highest on Netflix UK in 2022 – as per film site Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

By Graham Falk
3 minutes ago

It wasn’t the perfect start to 2022 for Netflix, with reports the streamers had lost subscribers for the first time since 2012.

Despite that knock though, the streaming platform came back roaring by releasing a number of critically acclaimed films, series and shocking documentaries.

If anything, 2022 proved to be the year when Netflix got its mojo back.

Some exhilarating new dramas, spooky horrors and laugh out loud comedies have launched on the streamer this year as Hollywood A-listers, such as Adam Sandler, continued to star in the latest Netflix exclusive features.

So, if you’re tired of scrolling and need to know which new release on Netflix you should watch, take a look at this handy list to help you decide.

1. Hustle - 93%

In a true return to form, Adam Sandler stars as a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who uncovers the talents of an extraordinary player abroad, whom he brings back without his team's approval.

Photo: Netflix

2. The Adam Project - 67%

A time-travelling fighter pilot, played by Ryan Reynolds, crash-lands in the year 2022. The pilot teams up with a younger, 12-year-old version of himself for a mission to save the future of mankind.

Photo: Netflix

3. You Are Not My Mother - 88%

This chilling horror is set in North Dublin as a women's mother goes missing. When she is found her daughter is determined to uncover the truth of her disappearance and unearth the dark secrets of her family.

Photo: Netflix

4. I Used To Be Famous - 88%

In this fun film, a former boy band star gets a second chance at fame when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer.

Photo: Netflix

Netflix
