Best films on Netflix UK: Here are the 10 best movies released on Netflix UK this year
Here are the 10 movies ranked as the highest on Netflix UK in 2022 – as per film site Rotten Tomatoes reviews.
It wasn’t the perfect start to 2022 for Netflix, with reports the streamers had lost subscribers for the first time since 2012.
Despite that knock though, the streaming platform came back roaring by releasing a number of critically acclaimed films, series and shocking documentaries.
If anything, 2022 proved to be the year when Netflix got its mojo back.
Netflix Best True Crime: 10 of highest rated shows on Netflix 2022 as per Rotten Tomatoes - including Dahmer Here are the 10 most highly rated comedy films on Netflix UK
Some exhilarating new dramas, spooky horrors and laugh out loud comedies have launched on the streamer this year as Hollywood A-listers, such as Adam Sandler, continued to star in the latest Netflix exclusive features.
Best documentaries on Netflix UK: The 10 most highly rated documentaries released on Netflix in 2022
So, if you’re tired of scrolling and need to know which new release on Netflix you should watch, take a look at this handy list to help you decide.