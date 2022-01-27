Streaming service Netflix are continuing to ensure the new year is jam packed with good movies as they upload a host of new and classic films to its platform throughout February, starring the likes of Hollywood royalty Robert De Niro and Jake Gyllenhaal.

There are also some highly anticipated brand new movies from cult directors such as Jean Pierre-Jeunet on the way too.

With the platform already stacked with much loved movies, it’s no surprise Netflix have a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide.

Netflix’s new additions in February 2022 promise to be full of hilarity, action and entertainment – and are, most importantly, binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best films that are being added to Netflix next month.

In the UK, new shows and films will be available to stream at 8:01am on day of release.

1. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) - February 18 The newest film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is a direct sequel to the original 1974 horror hit. Sure to be a film that hooks you in. Photo: Yana Blajeva

2. Bigbug - February 11 The latest film from cult director Jean Pierre-Jeunet (Amelie, Delicastessen) comes new movie Bigbug, which is set in 2050 as humans become reliant on AI. Photo: Netflix

3. My Best Friend Anne Frank - February 1 Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, My Best Friend Anne Frank examines the true story of the pair who were separated as Nazi-Germany entered Amsterdam. Photo: Netflix

4. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind - February 1 Against all the odds, a thirteen year old boy in Malawi invents an unconventional way to save his family and village from famine in The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind. Based on the true story of William Kamkwamba. Photo: Ilze Kitshoff / Netflix