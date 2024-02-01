It has been a stellar start to the new year for streaming giant Netflix and now as we enter February, the list of great new movies on the streamer is only getting better.

While 2023 saw a huge recovery for Netflix after a shaky start to the year previous, it will be 2024 where the platform continues to hold its position as the world's premier streaming service if it continues to add this list of new and classic hits.

However, we know time is precious and that it can be difficult to know which film to tune into with so many new editions this coming February, so we've saved you the job of searching your Netflix login by assessing which 10 films landing on Netflix in February will be the best to watch.

1 . King Richard - 6 February Will Smith won Best Actor for his role in King Richard before the infamous slap on Chris Rock saw him banned from the Oscars. However, this American biographical sports drama is ranked at 90% and follows the real life story of tennis sensations Sarina and Venus Williams, their family and how they got to the top.

2 . Haunt - 7 February Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Haunt is a solid 1980s slasher throwback that has an impressive 70% rating.

3 . The Devil Wears Prada - 7 February The Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway classic is on Netflix earlier in the month with a typical warranted 75% rating.

4 . Home For Rent - 10 February Inspired by true events, Home For Rent begins when new tenants start terrorizing the owners of the place they rent, looking for their next prey to sacrifice.