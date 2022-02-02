Netflix have released several critically acclaimed films in 2021. Photo credit: Netflix.

Best films on Netflix 2022: These are the 10 top rated movies on Netflix, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

With so many to choose from, picking a Netflix film is best to watch can be tough. Here are 10 of the highest-rated movies released on Netflix over the past 12 months – according to Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 4:03 pm

The last decade has seen streaming giant Netflix become the undisputed media hub of the film and TV world.

The streaming giant is continuing to enjoy monumental success with various critically acclaimed feature films launching on its platform in the last 12 months.

And though cinema’s have now reopened, Netflix has still continued to produce numerous successful films that audiences have fallen in love with.

While Netflix has been extremely popular for near on a decade now, the value of being able to stream hundreds of content at the touch of a button became all the more important when the world was plunged into lockdown at the beginning of the year, which saw the bulk of the globe stuck behind closed doors.

However, with such a bulk of choice, it can become difficult to decide what to watch next.

But don’t worry, we’ve put together a list of the 10 highest rated Netflix movies from the last 12 months by using ratings from well respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

10 of the best films new to Netflix UK in January Best series on Netflix 2021: Here are 10 of the most viewed shows on Netflix UK Here are 10 of the best new TV shows coming to Netflix UK in January

1. 7 Prisoners

7 Prisoners is the highest rated series released by Netflix this year, with a near perfect 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Th film blends sharp storytelling with a searing social conscience.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

2. The Power Of The Dog

British actor Benedict Cumberbach takes on the role of rancher Phil Burbank - a man who inspires fear and awe in those around him. Rotten Tomatoes ranks this at an impressive 95%.

Photo: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Photo Sales

3. My Octopus Teacher

Released earlier in the year, My Octopus Teacher is a heartwarming story which shows the bond between human and animal at its best. A 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is evidence of its quality storytelling.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

4. Passing

Rebecca Hall makes an impressive directorial debut with Passing, which Rotten Tomatoes ranks at 90%. Set in 1920s New York, a woman finds her world upended when she is reintroduced to a former friend.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Netflix
Next Page
Page 1 of 3