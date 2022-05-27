An uncertain start to 2022 it may have been for Netflix, however, you can’t fault their list of content added since the new year.
A brand new Liam Hemsworth hit, a multi-award winning music biopic and Edward Norton in one of his most unique roles are just a small selection of the quality content the streaming giant will be bringing to their platform as they get ready to turn up the heat this summer.
When is S4 of Stranger Things coming out: Netflix UK release date of Stranger Things finale, cast, will there be a spin off series
The latest Netflix’s new additions in June 2022 promise to be full of intrigue, action and entertainment – and, as always, will be truly bingeworthy.
So, without further ado here is our pick of the 10 of the best movies being added to Netflix in June.