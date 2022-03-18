We’re only three months into the year and we can already say, yet again, that Netflix have smashed it in 2022 with a series of excellent films released on its platform in the new year.

And if you’re a genre fan, especially horror, you’re in luck, with a host of some incredible scary films currently streaming on the site.

Whether you’re looking for flesh tearing zombies, spooky ghost tales or sheer horror suspense, Netflix has it all, with a list of highly rated movies sure to scare the living daylights out of you.

Don’t stay up all night scrolling your Netflix subscription, looking to find that perfect scary flick that suits your taste, take a look at our list of some the highest rated horrors now streaming on Netflix, based on ratings from popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Under The Shadow Under The Shadow is a horror movie with a social conscience. Chilling and thought provoking, it's rated at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. The Old Ways A clever demonic possession film with a solid amount of depth to it. The Old Ways is ranked at 95%.

3. 1922 Based on the Stephen King book of the same name, 1922 sees farmer conspires to murder his wife for monetary gain, and convinces his teen son to participate. A 91% hit on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. Fear Street Part 3 The final Fear Street in the Netflix produced horror trilogy is tonally perfect and by far the best of the three. Give the first two a quick viewing, then settle down for the perfect finale. Rated at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.