The 47-year-old has carved himself a sparkling reputation since shooting to stardom in the mid-90s with films such as Titanic, Romeo and Juliet and The Basketball Diaries.
Leonardo DiCaprio is quite simply Hollywood royalty.
Californian-born Leo tops the celebrity A-list following a number of iconic roles in cinema history and his popularity shows no signs of slowing down.
Understandably, streaming giant Netflix has ensured the platform is stocked with some of the American’s best films, as demand for Leonardo DiCaprio classics remains prominent in the streaming world.
But which eye-catching films starring Leo should you tune into tonight?
We took a look at which Leo DiCaprio hits are currently streaming on Netflix UK and ranked them in order using film review site Rotten Tomatoes to help you decide.
Best series on Netflix 2022: The 10 highest rated shows on Netflix UK, via Rotten Tomatoes Best comedy on Netflix 2022: 10 of the funniest comedy series on Netflix UK, as per Rotten Tomatoes