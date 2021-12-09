Which film will be on your Christmas list? Photo credit: Netflix.

Best films on Netflix 2021: Here are the 10 most viewed movies on Netflix UK

With a host of films added every month, streaming platform Netflix has some of the best content in the world.

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 2:51 pm

Streaming service Netflix has enjoyed another huge year, with a number of us tuning to their extensive list of blockbuster films exclusive to the streaming platform.

While Netflix has been extremely popular for near on a decade now, the value of being able to stream hundreds of content at the touch of a button became all the more important when the world was plunged into a pandemic that saw the bulk of the globe stuck behind closed doors.

And though restrictions have been loosened now, those of us who love a Netflix binge are still glued to our accounts.

So, what is your next film you’ll be watching? Whatever you do, don’t spent all night scrolling and instead check out our list of Netflix’s most watched films this year and see which one takes your fancy.

1. Red Notice

Dwayne Johnson is the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley, Gal Gadot is the world’s most wanted art thief “The Bishop” and Wrexham FC chairman Ryan Reynolds is the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth in Red Notice, Netflix's most watched movie of the year.

Photo: Frank Masi

2. Army Of The Dead

Like zombie films? Like heist films? Then try Army Of The Dead. A heist film set in a zombie apocalypse.

Photo: © 2021 Netflix

3. Fatherhood

Comedian Kevin Hart stars as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world, being a Dad, in Netflix original Fatherhood.

Photo: PHILIPPE BOSSE/NETFLIX © 2021

4. The Guilty

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as A troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty in The Guilty as he scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations -- and reckonings. Remake of the Danish original.

Photo: NETFLIX © 2021

