While Netflix still holds the crown as the ultimate streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video has once again taken major steps forward in the movie world this year, enjoying monumental success with hundreds of excellent releases on its platform.

And though cinema’s have now reopened since the enforced closures earlier in the year, Amazon has still continued to add numerous highly rated films to its service which have connected with audiences the world over.

However, with such a bulk of choice, it can become difficult to decide what to watch next.

But don’t worry, we’ve put together a list of the 10 highest rated Amazon prime movies available to watch now by using ratings from well respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

The list is in no order, but no film ranks below 97% film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. BPM - Beats Per Minute (2017) BPM - Beats Per Minute has an outstanding 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A movie full of heart and feeling, as it follows Nathan, a young man who joins an AIDS activist group in 1990s Paris.

2. Alien (1979) A modern classic, Ridley Scott's Alien rates at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and is viewed as one of the best, if not the best, sci-fi horror of all time.

3. Ash Is Purest White (2018) Another 99% review from Rotten Tomatoes sees director Zhangke Jia continue to revisit familiar themes whilst observing modern Chinese society. Ash Is Purest White is one of Asian's cinema's best of recent years.

4. Blow the Man Down (2019) Yet another highly ranked movie sees Blow The Man Down with an impressive 98% per cent rating. Part comedy, part drama , it follows two grieving sisters as cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man.