Which 10 stand ups have the highest ranked Netflix stand-up specials?

Best comedy on Netflix: The 10 most highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix UK, as per Rotten Tomatoes

More and more stand-up comedians are turning their hand to Netflix specials. But which are the best to watch? Here are the 10 most highly rated specials, as per Rotten Tomatoes rankings.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 28th January 2022, 6:29 pm

After almost two years of cancelled tours and coronavirus interrupted stand-up shows, it would perhaps seem the sensible option for comedians to take the medium of television when it came to testing out new material.

However, streaming giant Netflix were well ahead of the game and didn’t need a pandemic to give its audience some of the finest quality stand up, producing a host of top sets from acclaimed stand-ups who have opted to film their sets live for the streaming giant.

A quick flick through the comedy section of your Netflix list is sure to give you mountains of choice when it comes to stand-up comedy, but which shows have been received the best?

While comedy is entirely subjective, we decided to take a look through highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which Netflix stand-up specials are ranked the highest.

1. Hannah Gadsby - Nanette

Aussie comedian Hannah Gadsby showcases some honest storytelling, with brilliant hilarious modern comic delivery.



2. Chris Rock - Tamborine

Delivered with standard Chris Rock excitability, the Emmy award winner details his laugh out loud takes on relationships and life.



3. Ali Wong - Hard Knock Wife

Ali Wong's hour of hilarity on motherhood went down a storm on its release in 2018.



4. Bo Burham - Inside

Wonderfully described as " a claustrophobic masterclass in comedy and introspection" and "beautifully bleak" yet "hilariously hopeful", Bo Burnham smashes through the ceiling of comedy with 'Inside'. Great songs too.



