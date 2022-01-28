After almost two years of cancelled tours and coronavirus interrupted stand-up shows, it would perhaps seem the sensible option for comedians to take the medium of television when it came to testing out new material.
However, streaming giant Netflix were well ahead of the game and didn’t need a pandemic to give its audience some of the finest quality stand up, producing a host of top sets from acclaimed stand-ups who have opted to film their sets live for the streaming giant.
A quick flick through the comedy section of your Netflix list is sure to give you mountains of choice when it comes to stand-up comedy, but which shows have been received the best?
While comedy is entirely subjective, we decided to take a look through highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which Netflix stand-up specials are ranked the highest.