Have yourself an alternative movie Christmas. Photo credit: Shuttershock.

Best Christmas Movies 2022: 10 alternative Christmas films to watch this festive season

It’s A Wonderful Life at Christmas time waning on you? Muppet’s Christmas Carol a little tiresome? Then check out our list of Christmas(ish) blockbuster hits to watch with the family this December.

By Graham Falk
5 minutes ago
It is almost time for the festive season.

Leaving Mars Bars for Santa, carrots for Rudolph, drinking Bailey’s in front of a warm fire, watching It’s A Wonderful Life for the 100th time and replaying that Mariah Carey song which insists all she wants for Christmas is you – yes, you. We have our doubts.

Tiresome? You bet – and all a little bit cliché really, isn’t it? Some of us are yearning for something a little more alternative. Yes, December 25 is a lovely time to share presents, see family and drink Bailey’s, but do we really have to watch the same films we do every year? Trust me – you don’t.

So, if you’re looking for less snow angels and more frost bite, check out our list of the 10 best alternative Christmas flicks you which will give your festive day with the family a little more edge – and no,

1. L A Confidential

Neo-noir crime film - and stone-cold classic - L.A. Confidential begins on Christmas Eve with a brutal police battle. Festive? Absolutely.

Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

2. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

American black comedy crime film Kiss Kiss Bang Bang stars some big hitters with Val Kilmer and Robert Downey Jr. in key roles. Oh - and it's set at Christmas.

Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

3. Batman Returns

Look, how good or bad a movie is will always be subjective, but this writer thinks Batman Returns is far and wide the best Christmas movie of all time. Danny DeVito as The Penguin, set during the festive season and Batman. Merry Christmas indeed!

Photo: Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock

4. Die Hard

Come on, you knew it was coming. Die Hard is a Christmas movie and we all know it. Yipee ki-yay!

Photo: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

