Riz Ahmed stars in Sound Of Metal, one of Amazon's best. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Best Amazon TV series: 10 of the best true crime movies to watch on Amazon Prime, per Rotten Tomatoes rankings

Here are 10 of the highest-rated films currently on Amazon Prime Video – according to Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 9:16 am

When it comes to fast growing streaming services, Amazon Prime Video and its popularity has grown at a rapid pace in recent years.

Though cinema’s have now reopened since the enforced closures earlier in the year, Amazon has still continued to add numerous highly rated films to its service which have connected with audiences the world over, so perhaps it’s no surprise.

Interview: Oh hai Mark! The Scotsman’s film podcast meet The Room star Greg Sestero

However, with such a bulk of choice, it can become difficult to decide what to watch next.

Fear not: we’ve put together a list of the 10 highest rated Amazon prime movies available to watch now by using ratings from well respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

The list is in no order, but no film ranks below 97% film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Best series on Netflix 2021: Here are 10 of the most viewed shows on Netflix UK

Best true crime series Amazon Prime: Here are 10 popular documentaries streaming now

1. Blow the Man Down (2019)

Yet another highly ranked movie sees Blow The Man Down with an impressive 98% per cent rating. Part comedy, part drama , it follows two grieving sisters as cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man.

Photo: Amazon/Kobal/Shutterstock

Photo Sales

2. The Wrestler (2008)

Mickey Rourke gives a performance of a lifetime as an ageing wrestler who stops putting his body on the line to pursue a relationship with his estranged daughter and a new love. But can he stay away from the ring? The Wrestler is heart-wrenching, yet beautiful.

Photo: Saturn/Kobal/Shutterstock

Photo Sales

3. Sideways (2004)

Sideways shows that human beings can be flawed and prickly but encourages you go a little deeper to see the beauty. Paul Giamatti stars in this Rotten Tomatoes 97% rated film.

Photo: Merie W Wallace/Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock

Photo Sales

4. Ash Is Purest White (2018)

Another 99% review from Rotten Tomatoes sees director Zhangke Jia continue to revisit familiar themes whilst observing modern Chinese society. Ash Is Purest White is one of Asian's cinema's best of recent years.

Photo: Arte France Cinéma/Kobal/Shutterstock

Photo Sales
AmazonScotsmanNetflix
Next Page
Page 1 of 3