The new BBC Scotland programme is looking for all types of dogs across Scotland to participate (Photo: Pexels, Lum3n).

Whether fluffy or no hair, BBC Scotland and Red Sky productions are accepting applications for dogs and their owners in Scotland to enter their new dog-tastic programme.

Applications will run from now until the end of August for the show which hopes to offer an inclusive and positive entertainment series, giving an insight into a dog’s relationship with its owner.

Red Sky Productions are hoping to reach as many dogs and their owners as possible and showcase ‘the fantastic characters that Scotland has to offer.’

A Red Sky spokesperson for the BBC production said: “Long hair, short hair, curly hair or no hair?

“Fluffy, furry or smooth we want them all!

“Whether your dog is mixed breed, half breed or no breed we need you and your four legged friend!”

The show is yet to finalise a name and is still awaiting confirmation on a few elements from their legal team, however it is eager to start spreading the word about their hunt for Scottish dogs.

Proposed filming will be taking place in September to early October and those interested in taking part are asked to email [email protected]

Those who send an email to this address will get a bounce-back explaining how to apply and will be asked for some basic information as well pictures and videos of their furry companion.

