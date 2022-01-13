Workers could be seen building a Christmas market in the Trongate area of the city, while others hung Christmas decorations in a shop window and painted out street names.

Actor Leslie Grace – who was spotted on Thursday night in Glasgow – will play the title role in the Batgirl film, which will also star Mummy actor Brendan Fraser and JK Simmons.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Snow place like Glasgow A set dresser sprays fake snow on the set in Glasgow (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire). Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

2. Marvel mania Production Designer Christopher Glass on the set of the new Batgirl movie (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images). Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales

3. Christmas part two A Christmas market is once again erected in the streets of Glasgow for the movie which will presumably include a few festive scenes (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire). Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

4. Batgirl spotted in Glasgow Actor Leslie Grace on set during filming in Glasgow, for the new Batgirl movie (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire). Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales