Workers could be seen building a Christmas market in the Trongate area of the city on Tuesday, while others hung Christmas decorations in a shop window and painted out street names.

Leslie Grace will play the title role in the Batgirl film, which will also star Mummy actor Brendan Fraser and JK Simmons.

Art director Nigel Evans and production designer Christopher Glass were seen walking around the area on Tuesday.

Crew continue to prepare the set of the new Batgirl movie in Glasgow (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

Road closures will be in place in the Merchant City area of Glasgow over several days in January for filming.

Batgirl will focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim.

The movie, expected to debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2022, will be directed by Bad Boys For Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Roads in Glasgow city centre are being closed as film crews descend on the city for the upcoming Batgirl movie which will see Leslie Grace play the title role and a return of Michael Keaton in his role as Batman. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

