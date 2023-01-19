Here is every nominated film, actor and director for the 2023 BAFTA awards as announced by Joheeb Jimoh earlier this afternoon, with The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once leading the race to win the most awards.

Who will win big at this year's BAFTAs? (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Awards season is here and hot on the heels of the Golden Globes, we now have the full list of Bafta nominations ahead of the awards next month.

With each nomination revealed by Hayley Atwell and Ted Lasso star Toheeb Jimoh, the full list of nominees were confirmed via a live press conference at 12pm today (January 19) ahead of the event which is set to take place in London presented by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond.

As per the Golden Globes earlier this month, the nominations include many of the most loved films of the past 12 months, with The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once featuring predominantly in the list.

Are you looking forward to the awards in February? Here is the full list of confirmed nominees and when the event will take place.

When is the BAFTAs 2023 and where will the BAFTAs 2023 take place

Sponsored by EE, the 2023 BAFTAs will take place on Sunday 19 February in London.

You can watch the entire show from home between 7pm and 9pm on BBC One in the United Kingdom, with the event able to be streamed live or on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

BAFTAs 2023 Nominations

Rising Star Award:

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Daryl McCormack

Aimee Lou Wood

Emma Mackey

Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Best Director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best Film:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Best Outstanding Debut From A British Writer (Director or Producer)

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Best Leading Actor:

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Film Not In The English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers