Awards season is here and hot on the heels of the Golden Globes, we now have the full list of Bafta nominations ahead of the awards next month.
With each nomination revealed by Hayley Atwell and Ted Lasso star Toheeb Jimoh, the full list of nominees were confirmed via a live press conference at 12pm today (January 19) ahead of the event which is set to take place in London presented by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond.
As per the Golden Globes earlier this month, the nominations include many of the most loved films of the past 12 months, with The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once featuring predominantly in the list.
Are you looking forward to the awards in February? Here is the full list of confirmed nominees and when the event will take place.
When is the BAFTAs 2023 and where will the BAFTAs 2023 take place
Sponsored by EE, the 2023 BAFTAs will take place on Sunday 19 February in London.
You can watch the entire show from home between 7pm and 9pm on BBC One in the United Kingdom, with the event able to be streamed live or on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.
BAFTAs 2023 Nominations
Rising Star Award:
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Daryl McCormack
Aimee Lou Wood
Emma Mackey
Best Supporting Actress:
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Supporting Actor:
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Best Director
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Best Film:
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Best Outstanding Debut From A British Writer (Director or Producer)
Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
Best Leading Actor:
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best Film Not In The English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary
All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Best Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Best Original Screenplay
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder