BAFTA Scotland Awards: full list of winners and nominees after last night's ceremony

The 2019 British Academy Scotland Awards ceremony took place on Sunday night, with the stars of Scottish film and TV descending on the DoubleTree Hotel in central Glasgow.

In attendance to honour the best in Scottish film, games and television from the past 12 months were Mark Bonnar (Guilt, Line of Duty), Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, and Derry Girls’ Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Nicola Coughlan, who were all on hand to give out the prestigious awards.

The big winner on the night was Wild Rose, the film about a Scottish woman’s quest to become a country music star while grappling with the responsibilities of being recently released from prison and the mother of two young children.

Star Jessie Buckley took home the Best Actress award, while the film also won in the Feature Film and Writer Film/Television categories.

Other winners included Alex Ferns, who walked away with the Actor Television award for his role in the critically acclaimed Chernobyl, and Kelly Macdonald, whose work in The Victim saw her scoop the Actress Television gong.

Jon S. Baird took home the Director - Fiction award for Laurel and Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie.

Adventure-puzzle game Observation - set aboard a space station with a crew that has mysteriously disappeared - was deemed the best game to come from Scotland in the last year.

In the special ‘Outstanding Contribution’ categories, script supervisor Pat Rambaut was honoured for Craft, while the creative team behind Still Game were awarded for their contribution to Scottish television.

Here are the winners and nominees in full, with winners listed in bold:

Actor Film

JACK LOWDEN - Mary Queen of Scots

LORN MACDONALD - Beats

PETER MULLAN -The Vanishing

Actor Television

ALEX FERNS - Chernobyl

NCUTI GATWA - Sex Education

RICHARD MADDEN - Bodyguard

Actress Film

JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SHIRLEY HENDERSON - Stan & Ollie

FLORENCE PUGH - Outlaw King

Actress Television

MORVEN CHRISTIE - The Bay

JENNA COLEMAN - The Cry

KELLY MACDONALD - The Victim

Animation

4:3 - Ross Hogg, Robbie Gunn

THE FABRIC OF YOU - Josephine Lohoar Self, Calum Hart, Reetta Tihinen

LOVE DEATH & ROBOTS - HELPING HAND - Jon Yeo, Caleb Bouchard

Current Affairs

DISCLOSURE: CAN CANNABIS SAVE MY CHILD? - BBC Scotland/BBC One Scotland

DISCLOSURE: SUFFER THE CHILDREN - BBC Scotland/BBC One Scotland

DISCLOSURE: WHO KILLED EMMA? - BBC Scotland/BBC One Scotland

Director - Factual

GREG CLARK - Real Kashmir F.C.

LOUISE LOCKWOOD - imagine... Hockney, the Queen and the Royal Peculiar

MATT PINDER - Murder Case

Director - Fiction

JON S. BAIRD - Stan & Ollie

JOHNNY KENTON - Endeavour

BRIAN WELSH - Beats

Entertainment

THE DOG ATE MY HOMEWORK - BBC Children’s/CBBC

HOGMANAY LIVE - BBC Scotland/BBC One Scotland

LAST COMMANDERS - OMG Scotland/CBBC

Feature Film

FREEDOM FIELDS - Naziha Arebi, Flore Cosquer

ONLY YOU - Production Team

WILD ROSE - Tom Harper, Nicole Taylor, Faye Ward

Features & Factual Series

GETTING HITCHED: ASIAN STYLE - Firecracker Scotland/BBC One Scotland

MURDER CASE - Firecrest Films/BBC

ROGUE TO WRESTLER - Firecracker Scotland/BBC One Scotland

Game

BLOONS ADVENTURE TIME TD - Ninja Kiwi

OBSERVATION - No Code

SOCKETEER - Ice BEAM

Short Film

JEALOUS ALAN - Martin Clark, James Heath

RED HILL - Laura Carreira, Ramón Durman, Billy Mack

THAT JOKE ISN'T FUNNY ANYMORE - Hannah Currie, Beth Allan

Single Documentary

THE BANK THAT ALMOST BROKE BRITAIN - STV Productions/BBC Two

IN SIGHT OF HOME - THE IOLAIRE - BBC Scotland/BBC Two Scotland

REAL KASHMIR F.C. - Matchlight, Bodhi Media/BBC Scotland

Specialist Factual

FASHION'S DIRTY SECRETS - Hello Halo Productions & Oak Island Films/BBC One

THE FLU THAT KILLED 50 MILLION - BBC Studios PQP/BBC Two

YES/NO: INSIDE THE INDYREF - STV Productions/BBC Scotland

Television Scripted

THE CRY - Synchronicity Films/BBC One

TWO DOORS DOWN - BBC Studios Scotland/BBC Two

THE VICTIM - STV Productions/BBC One

Writer Film/Television

JACQUELIN PERSKE - The Cry

KIRSTIE SWAIN - Pure

NICOLE TAYLOR - Wild Rose

Outstanding Contribution to Craft

PAT RAMBAUT

Outstanding Contribution to Television

THE CREATIVE TEAM BEHIND STILL GAME: GREG HEMPHILL, FORD KIERNAN, MICHAEL HINES