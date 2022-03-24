Awards season is in full swing in Hollywood, with the 94th Academy Awards taking place this weekend.

Set to be hosted by the trio of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, the ceremony is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California this Sunday March 27, as the stars of cinema walk the red carpet for the first time since 2020.

Ariana DeBose is the Oscar favourite for Best Supporting Actress. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

And anticipation is hotting up in tinsel town, as fans and filmmakers alike ponder if there are to be any surprise winners at this years event, with the likes of Sian Heder film Coda tipped to challenge long time favourite The Power Of The Dog for Best Picture.

Amongst those in the running for a Academy Award is star of West Side Story Ariana DeBose, with the American actor the stand out favourite for Best Actress In A Supporting Role, with odds as short as 1 to 4 currently being offered the bookies.

Who is Oscar 2022 favourite Ariana DeBose?

Born in North Caroline, DeBose is a multi-talented star already, finding success as an actor, singer, and dancer despite being just 31-years-old.

DeBose trained in dance at CC & Co. Dance Complex in Raleigh under owner Christy Curtis, who teaches everything from ballet to hip-hop, with a class for all levels of dancers. Alongside DeBose, she has seen many of her former pupils move onto the big stage.

The West Side Story star made her television breakthrough when she appeared on American reality show So You Think You Can Dance in 2009, where she made it into the top 20 of the show. Shortly afterwards, she made an appearance on soap drama One Life To Live.

However, much of her career has been in theatre, where she has been extremely successful since starring as Little Inez in the North Carolina Theatre production of Hairspray in 2011.

She has also been in theatre productions of Bring It On, starring as Nautica, while also playing Éponine in Connecticut Repertory Theatre’s production of Les Misérables.

What awards has Ariana DeBose won for West Side Story?

Favourite to lift the Oscar for Best Actress In A Supporting Role this Sunday, DeBose has already racked up an impressive amount of gongs already.

She won Best Film Actress in a Supporting Role at last month’s BAFTA’s, where she was also nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Elsewhere, the North Carolina native picked up a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, and she also took the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

What else has Ariana DeBose been in?

Prior to West Side Story, she was most well known for playing Alyssa Greene in 2020 film The Prom and providing voice acting for adult animated TV show Human Resources, which is a spin-off from popular show Big Mouth.

She also portrayed Emma Tate in television series Schmigadoon! alongside Cecily Strong.

Elsewhere, she forms part of the ensemble for Disney+’s biographical drama of one of America's foremost founding fathers and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton, with the drama captured live on Broadway from the Richard Rodgers Theater with the original Broadway cast.