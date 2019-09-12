An epic movie about tribal Iron Age Britain is going to be filmed in Edinburgh's Gilmerton Cove

Film producers will descend on Gilmerton Cove in Edinburgh to shoot a movie about an Iron Age tribe.

Brigantia, which is currently in pre-production, tells the story of the Brigantes, who were scattered across a wide geographical area and who lived in Britain before the Roman occupation.

An epic movie about tribal Iron Age Britain is going to be filmed in Gilmerton Cove

A Californian studio has confirmed that they will film scenes in the underground chambers and passageways of Gilmerton Cove, which is hewn from the bedrock sandstone that lie hidden beneath the streets of Gilmerton on the Southside of the city.

Mr Bond, an independent film-maker who has also directed several productions about Native American history, plans to feature several ancient sites in the low-budget movie.

He told our sister title The Yorkshire Post: "There's never been a film about the pre-Roman period in Britain before, which I find mind-boggling."

Several location in the heart of Yorkshire are set to provide the main backfrop for the movie.

The plot of Brigantia is centred on a present-day archaeologist who discovers an ancient village that reveals tantalising clues about the little-known history of Iron Age Britain. Other locations set to feature include the Scottish Crannog Centre, a living history museum on Loch Tay, and Herd Farm in Leeds The crew have arranged to use horses supplied by the Exmoor Pony Project in Devon.

Robert Powell, who has appeared in Holby City and Dalziel and Pascoe, will play a Druid called Uisneach. Scottish actor James Robinson, who played a 10-year-old William Wallace in the classic film Braveheart, is also part of the cast alongside Game of Thrones star Andy Beckwith, who played Rorge in the fantasy epic and who has also had roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and new period drama Belgravia.

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has been cast as a fisherman.

An archaeological mystery that has baffled investigators for over 300 years Gilmerton Cove is a unique hand carved subterranean attraction that has seven different rooms with rock hewn furniture tables and chairs.

After extensive historical and archaeological research, investigators still don't know the exact origins of this site.

The Cove has features a well, a fireplace, a blacksmiths forge and two back filled tunnels

Edinburgh has played host to numerous film crews over recent months, including new BBC drama Guilt which filmed in Charlotte Square and the ongoing filming of Fast and Furious 9 throughout September.