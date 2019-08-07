'American Crime Story' to chronicle impeachment of Bill Clinton over Monica Lewinsky affair

Have your say

American Crime Story season three will focus on president Bill Clinton's impeachment while the intern he had an affair with will serve as a producer.

The series, created by prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy, is titled Impeachment and will premiere in September 2020, network FX said.

Murphy's frequent collaborator Sarah Paulson will star as Linda Tripp, the civil servant who secretly recorded Monica Lewinsky's confidential phone calls about her affair with the president.

Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein will play Lewinsky, who will be a producer on the show, while Annaleigh Ashford will portray Paula Jones, who sued Mr Clinton for sexual harassment.

READ MORE: Bill Clinton 'dreamed of becoming Scottish MP'



The series is based on Jeffrey Toobin's best-seller A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story Of The Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down A President.

Murphy originally bought the rights to bring the book to TV in 2017 but admitted to having doubts about telling the story without Lewinsky's involvement.

Lewinsky was a 22-year-old White House intern when she had an affair with then 49-year-old Mr Clinton while he was US president between 1995 and 1997.

She was subjected to intense public scrutiny following what he called an "inappropriate relationship" and later admitted her mental health took a battering during the scandal.

Impeachment proceedings were launched but Mr Clinton was cleared of charges of perjury and obstruction of justice following a 21-day Senate trial.

This will be the third season of American Crime Story. Season one, titled The People v O J Simpson, explored the murder trial of O J Simpson.

Season two, titled The Assassination of Gianni Versace, featured the killing of the famed fashion designer.