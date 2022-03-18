Riz Ahmed stars in Sound Of Metal, one of Amazon's best. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Amazon Prime Video: 10 of the most highly rated films on Amazon Prime, according to Rotten Tomatoes reviews

Hundreds of movies to choose from and not sure how to narrow it down? Here are 10 of the most highest rated films currently on the streaming giant – as per Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 18th March 2022, 1:48 pm

So you’ve been through all Netflix has to offer and you need to sift through an extensive list of Amazon Prime.

While the ultimate streaming giant may still be the most popular platform, Amazon Prime Video is edging closer by once again taking major steps forward in the film world this year, enjoying monumental success with hundreds of excellent releases on its platform.

And though cinema’s have now reopened since the enforced closures earlier in the year, Amazon has still continued to add numerous highly rated films to its service which have connected with audiences the world over.

However, with such a bulk of choice, it can become difficult to decide what to watch next.

But don’t worry, we’ve put together a list of the 10 highest rated Amazon prime movies available to watch now by using ratings from well respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

The list is in no order, but no film ranks below 97% film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Blow the Man Down (2019)

Yet another highly ranked movie sees Blow The Man Down with an impressive 98% per cent rating. Part comedy, part drama , it follows two grieving sisters as cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man.

2. The Wrestler (2008)

Mickey Rourke gives a performance of a lifetime as an ageing wrestler who stops putting his body on the line to pursue a relationship with his estranged daughter and a new love. But can he stay away from the ring? The Wrestler is heart-wrenching, yet beautiful.

3. Sideways (2004)

Sideways shows that human beings can be flawed and prickly but encourages you go a little deeper to see the beauty. Paul Giamatti stars in this Rotten Tomatoes 97% rated film.

4. Ash Is Purest White (2018)

Another 99% review from Rotten Tomatoes sees director Zhangke Jia continue to revisit familiar themes whilst observing modern Chinese society. Ash Is Purest White is one of Asian's cinema's best of recent years.

