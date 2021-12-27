The show, which was also created, written and produced by Gervais, will return soon, almost two years after the last series aired.

In After Life, Ricky Gervais plays Tony, a local journalist, who is struggling with grief after the death of his wife Lisa.

Comedians Joe Wilkinson, Roisin Conaty and Kerry Godliman also play featured roles in After Life.

While the show explores sensitive themes of loss and depression, the last season may explore a potential romance between Tony and nurse Emma, who is played by Scottish actress Ashley Jenson.

Earlier this month, Ricky Gervais released new artwork for the show and announced the release date for Season 3.

When does After Life Series 3 come out in the UK?

After Life Series 3 will be released on January 14 2022.

The second season premiered in April 2020, and the show was renewed for a third season on May 2020 – so fans have been waiting a while for it to return.

Where can I watch After Life?

The first two seasons of After Life are currently available on Netflix.

Netflix also secured the third series of the show, so this will be available on the streaming platform on its release date in January 2022.

Will there be a fourth series of After Life?

Sadly, the third season of After Life will be its last.

In July 2020, Ricky Gervais told the Mirror: "I've already made my mind up there won't be a four.”

"And you do put those things out there to make you remember as it's tempting but… there's an old saying: 'To lead the orchestra, you've got to turn your back on the audience.'

"That's true. The audience think they want another one, but they're not sure. So you've got to be careful."

While After Life will not return after the third season, Netflix secured a multi-project deal with Gervais, meaning that he will produce more shows for the streaming giant.

