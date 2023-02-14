Academy Awards 2023 Odds: Who is Best Director favourite, what are Steven Spielberg odds to win Oscar
These are the latest and most up-to-date odds for Best Director at the 2023 Oscar award ceremony.
It has been another triumphant 12 months for film and some of the leading lights of cinema are hoping to start 2023 in the best way possible.
The Oscar nominees for 2023 were announced yesterday and included a host of names we fully expected – but more than a fair share of surprises in a number of categories.
One of the most competitive this year though will doubtlessly be the award for Best Director, with hotly tipped Martin McDonagh vying with legends such as Steven Spielberg and outside bet Ruben Östlund for the trophy.
But who are the bookies backing to lift the award for Best Director next month?
Here are the latest odds for Best Director at the Oscars 2023*.
*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change. Please gamble responsibly.