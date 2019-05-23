A View From The Terrace series 2: BBC Scotland confirm second season of innovative football show

One of BBC Scotland’s success stories, A View From The Terrace, has been given an extended second series, BBC Scotland announced today (23 May).

The cheeky and irreverent football programme (which will finish its first season run of 13 episodes on Friday) will return next season.

A View From The Terrace has been commissioned for a second series by BBC Scotland (Photo: BBC)

The show stars Craig Telfer, Craig Fowler, Shaughan McGuigan, Joel Sked and Robert Borthwick, and has been given a 20 episode second series to take on the highs and lows of the 2019/20 Scottish football season.

Social media hits

A View From The Terrace has gained popularity thanks to its unique, fan-led analysis of football matches, and innovative feature segments on Scottish football. Past highlights have included a film about the team from Eriskay in the Hebrides and their sloping pitch, and a Wes Anderson inspired highlights package of Arbroath v Airdrieonians.

The videos have also clocked up thousands of views on social media after being shared by the likes of FIFA and Match of the Day, and the show has received critical acclaim.

‘Struck a chord’

David Harron, Commissioning Executive, BBC Scotland, said the different format of the show had struck a chord with fans of the beautiful game.

He commented, "It has been great to see the positive reception the series has had - it seems to have struck a real chord with Scottish football fans.

"Each week the team has delivered terrific programmes which have become a mainstay of our Friday night sports offering and we’re delighted it will return for the new season."

Ian Greenhill, Executive Producer, Studio Something who produce the show, added, "This was Studio Something's first foray into television and for it to have been so well received is heartening, and testament to a lot of hard work from our team.

"We tried to do something a wee bit different in terms of reporting football in Scotland and we hope to do so for many more episodes.”