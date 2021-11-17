Which film podcast will be next on your list? Photo credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

9 of the best podcasts for film fans on Spotify

Are you a film buff? Then here are 10 perfect podcasts available to listen to right now.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 3:28 pm

The rise of podcasts seems to have no end, with many of us making it part of our daily routine to tune into our favourite pods almost daily.

And with podcasts a plenty on every subject imaginable, it’s perhaps no surprise that film buff and cinephiles are producing some of the most listened to content on the internet.

However, with such a strong list of true crime podcasts now available via your preferred podcast platform, you’d be forgiven for not knowing which movie podcast to begin with.

Covering horror, comedy, romance, teen hits and more, film podcasts delve deep into the world of cinema to discuss the impacts, the scripts, the cast and the unknown tales of some of the world’s most loved flicks.

With unique takes on many cult classics, podcasts can offer an invaluable insight often unable be found elsewhere.

Thank fully, if you’re looking for a new podcast to feed your film obsession, we saved you the hassle of finding the pod which is most highly rated by popular streaming service Apple Podcast.

1. Kermode On Film

Film critic Mark Kermode brings a popular weekly podcast where he dissects various films and chats with occasional co-host Jack Howard as they argue the merits or otherwise of classic and contemporary pictures, plus a series known as 2001 Films You Must See Before You Die.

2. You Must Remember This

Looking for a podcast that will reveal the secret and/or forgotten history of Hollywood's first century? You Must Remember This is the podcast for you.

3. Films To Be Buried With

"We are born. We die. In between we watch a lot of films. And some of these films shape the people we are" says host Brett Goldstein, as he invites extra special weekly guests to chat the movies that matter.

4. Blank Check

Blank Check reviews directors' complete filmographies from episode to episode, they show say they look, specifically, at "the auteurs whose early successes afforded them the rare ‘blank check’ from Hollywood to produce passion projects." Sign us up.

