1917 filming locations: the Scottish docks where Golden Globe-winning war epic was filmed

Arriving at the very start of 2020, 1917 is sure to be a great way to kick off a fresh cinematic year.

The Oscars have still to come but the Golden Globes have already crowned their champions - and Sam Mendes' Great War epic was prime among them.

(Photo: eOne)

Starring a cast lined with some of Britain's most celebrated and up-and-coming actors, the new movie from the Skyfall director will focus on two young soldiers and their daring quest to save thousands of their brothers in arms.

The war epic was filmed at various locations across the UK - including Salisbury - but one of its best documented shoots came when the production overseen by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment came to Scotland.

Where in Scotland did 1917 shoot?

Plans for the film to shoot extensively in Glasgow were submitted to Glasgow City Council early in 2019.

(Photo: eOne)

Govan Docks was used in the production, and that planning application a year ago gives us some hints to the major overhaul the crew planned to give the neglected area of the city.

The production was expected to be in town for 10 weeks between 22 April and 28 June, although set designers weren't spotted arriving at the location until early May 2019.

What part of the film is it?

Without getting eyes on the finished film - and bearing in mind the production team likely made extensive changes to Govan docks both physically and in post-production using digital effects - it's hard to say just at which point in the film the Scottish location features.

(Photo: eOne)

The planning application simply proposed that a set would be constructed “which will be used to form specific sequences for a new feature film based on events during the First World War.”

The specific area of the docks in question was on and around the two northern most docks.

The set was be erected east of the ‘Pump House’ and create a temporary extension to the building that exists there, as well as a temporary bridge.

That area of Govan Docks was described as an “ideal” location for the film, because it has “the appearance of a bridge over a canal”, according to the planning application.

Despite the production being on site for 10 weeks, the planning application stated that the shoot would be “a relatively limited set build”, with “only four filming days planned.”

What is 1917 about?

1917 tells the story of two young British soldiers stationed in Northern France who must deliver warning of an ambush before it's too late.

With miles of enemy territory to cross and not much time, their mission seems all but impossible.

Loosely based on a story the director's grandfather told him as a child, through long takes and clever editing the film appears as if it’s been created entirely in one shot, like 2015's Oscar-winning Birdman.

Mendes has said that the events of the film will play out in real time, in an attempt to bring the audience as close to the characters as possible.

Who stars in it?

The two central roles, Private Schofield and Private Blake, are played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman respectively.

MacKay is best known for his role in the cinematic adaptation of the Scottish musical Sunshine on Leith and for starring alongside Viggo Mortensen in 2016's Captain Fantastic.

Chapman rose to fame playing the lead role in West End musical, Billy Elliot. More recently, he starred as Tommen Baratheon in Game of Thrones.

Scottish actor Richard Madden, known for his lead role in Bodyguard, will play Blake's older brother, who is among the soldiers sure to be killed in the ambush if Blake and Schofield do not succeed.

Oscar-winning English actor Colin Firth will also appear, as will Sherlock and Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch. Cumberbatch's Sherlock nemesis Andrew Scott will play Lieutenant Leslie.

It’s not confirmed which actors made the trip to Scotland for shooting.

When is it out?

1917 will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 10 January