1 . Midsommar (2019) Ari Aster's Midsommar is uncomfortable viewing, yet viewers have found themselves unable to look away. Main characters Danny and Christian head to Sweden to heal the trauma Danny suffers following a family tragedy, but their trip will change them both - forever.

2 . The Conjuring (2013) Its had a series of sequels since, but the first film in the franchise of The Conjuring is one of most highly rated modern horrors around. It's simply a great ghost story which focuses on the alleged true story of Ed and Lorraine Warren, real life world renowned paranormal investigators.

3 . Hush (2016) Its been a while since horror served up a good old fashioned Slasher movie, but Mike Flanagan's Hush does not disappoint. The plot follows a deaf author who retreats into the woods to live a life of solitude...or at least that's what she thought.

4 . The Descent (2005) A classic for those who first saw in on release, The Descent is unnerving, claustrophobic and layered with essential gore. Oh, and Scottish actor Shauna Macdonald is absolutely flawless in it.